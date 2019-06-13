Mauritanian presidential contender promises to recruit 6,000 teachers

Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ghazouani, one of the candidate for the June 22 presidential election in Mauritania has promised to recruit 6,000 teachers and build 3,500 classrooms across the country if elected into office.Mohamed Ould Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ghazouani was speaking on Wednesday night at a meeting in Aioun (800 kilometers east of Nouakchott).

The presidential candidate also expressed his wish to create an authority to control the quality of education.

According to the former defense minister, the teacher is “more important than the minister, the governor or the director.”

In addition to education, Mohamed Ould Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ghazouani promised “to build 10,000 homes under a program called Dari (house in Arabic) to provide poor citizens with decent habitat.”

In terms of employment, the candidate backed by the outgoing president, intends to generate 50,000 jobs for young people.

He is also committed to addressing social disparities in order to allow the disadvantaged to recover their rights.

Mohamed Ould Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ghazouani has expressed his intent to realize a road connecting Aioun to several isolated localities and to provide drinking water to the population from the Dhar water table.

In total, six candidates are running for the June 22 presidential election, in which the incumbent president, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz will not participate.

The constitution does not allow him to stand for a third term.

Thus, instead of the outgoing president, it is Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ghazouani, a former Minister of Defense, who will face five contenders namely Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid, Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar, Mohamed Ould Maouloud, Mohamed Lemine El-Mourteji El-Wavi and Hamidou Baba Kane.