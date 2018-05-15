Mauritanians hold anti-US demo over Jerusalem embassy

Mauritanian MPs, students and journalists organized an anti-US demonstration in Nouakchott on Monday evening to decry the transfer of the American embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem.Protesting in front of the US embassy, the disgruntled demonstrators said they wanted to show their opposition to President Donald Trump’s controversial decision, which was rejected by the international community.

“We wish to voice out our unequivocal refusal of all the conventions that do not take into account the real concern of the Palestinian people” Fatimetou Mint Meidah, the chairperson of the parliamentary group backing Palestine said.

The parliamentarians also blamed the UN Secretary-General and some countries for the suffering of the Palestinian people, “who are defenseless in the face of the Zionists in flagrant violation of the resolutions of international legality”.

The UN resolutions provide for a two-state solution with Palestine having East Jerusalem as its capital and Israel the western part of the city.

In the same vein, the Student Initiative to Fight Zionist Penetration also held a similar protest at the United Nations headquarters in Nouakchott.

The marchers were dispersed by the police who resorted to the use of force but caused no noticeable damage.

A third rally was also held in Nouakchott by the Union of Mauritanian Reporters.