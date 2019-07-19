International › APA

Happening now

Mauritania’s 2018 budget in $130m surplus

Published on 19.07.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Mauritania’s 2018 budget has generated a total surplus of 4.8 billion ouguiya (US$130 million dollars), the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the budget, Mohamed Ould Kembou said on Monday evening in Nouakchott.The country’s revenue, during the same year reached 56 billion ouguiya (US$1.5 billion), the minister said at a press briefing on the Bill to finalize the State budget for 2018 that has just been approved by the Council of Ministers.

He also pointed out that the revenue level for 2018 represents a 14-percent increase, compared to 2017.

In terms of spending, the minister said they set the threshold at 52 billion ouguiya (US$1.4 billion dollars), i.e. an execution rate of 74.96 percent.

