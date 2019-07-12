Mauritania’s blasphemy blogger repents

A Mauritanian blogger, who authored an article deemed insulting to the Prophet Mohammed (Pbuh) in 2014 and sentenced to death has publicly repented.Speaking on state-owned TV channel, Al-Mouritaniye on Thursday evening, Mohamed Cheikh Ould M’khaitir said: “I would like to acknowledge certain things, and proclaim before all and before Allah, my sincere repentance about this enormous sin contained in my article”.

Ould M’khaitir was arrested in early 2014, tried and sentenced in the first instance to death for “apostasy,” a sentence upheld on appeal before being overturned by the Supreme Court.

The blogger benefited from a re-qualification of his charge of renouncing his faith which earned him a retrial and eventually sentenced to only two years in prison, after he repented before the judges.

However, he remained in detention under an administrative decree that invoked security reasons for his incarceration.

Everything now suggests that he will be released but will be discreetly sent to a third country to guarantee his safety.

After the publication of the blasphemous article, several people had taken to the streets to demand that the blogger be put to death, in application of the Maliki version of sharia.