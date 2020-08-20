Mauritania’s National Security auditions ex leader

Mauritania’s former president, Mohamed Oul Abdel Aziz, is being heard since Monday by the National Security over corruption alleged in a report of the parliamentary commission of inquiry that looked into his admiration.This is a first in the recent history of independent Mauritania. A former president summoned by the justice system to explain his management of state affairs. It all began on Monday at 4 p.m. when elements of the police arrived at the former president’s home to notify him of a summons from the Directorate General of National Security set for 5.30 p.m.

Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who arrived at the National Security at the indicated time, was heard by 5 police officers who notified him of the reasons for his convocation. Local media reported that he was initially reported to have taken a stand before finally collaborating with the investigators after two hours of waiting.

In addition to accusations concerning his management, he is also accused of violating “State Security.”

His lawyers held a press conference during which they stated that their client “was unlawfully detained” and that they were prevented from assisting him during his interrogation.

They called on the judicial authorities to respect procedures and rules, reaffirming their commitment to all their client’s rights, including the presence of his lawyers during the proceedings.

Mr. Aziz’s lawyers have also denied the information that the vehicles, recently discovered in various sheds, are the property of their client.

Law enforcement officials also nipped in the bud a rally in support of Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz. A significant security device was also visible all around the National Security premises.