The President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani appointed Mohamed Ould Bilal as the new Prime Minister on Thursday, the Mauritanian news agency (AMI) reported.Mr. Mohamed Ould Bilal is replacing Ismail Ould Bedde Ould Cheikh Sidiya who resigned a few hours earlier.

Mauritania’s new head of government has asked the ministers to continue their mission until the appointment of a new government, AMI report added.