Mauritius: Ex President Sir Aneerood Jugnauth dies aged 91

Published on 04.06.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

Sir Aneerood Jugnauth died Thursday evening at the age of 91 in a clinic where he had been hospitalized.Mauritius loses an illustrious politician in the person of Sir Aneerood Jugnauth. 

He was the island nation’s Prime Minister for 18 years and served nine years as its president.

On Twitter, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the President of the AU Commission hailed Sir Jugnauth as a major player in the political life of Mauritius, an island nation located in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar.

“Africa has lost a veteran and pioneering statesman who was at the forefront of nation-building, social development and good governance,” the Chadian-born boss of the AU Commission said.

Sir Aneerood Jugnauth’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, June 4.

