Mayors Empowered to Carry out Developmental Projects

Mayors will henceforth be the supervisory authorities in the minicipalities of jurisdiction in the construction and maintenance of road networks, the Ministry of Public Works has said.

The move is in a bid to accelerate the development process in a context of decentralization that is pressing for full implementation in Cameroon.

In addition to their administrative and legislative roles, mayors will be tasked with fostering development by ensuring the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads at sub-divisional level.

“The initiative falls within the framework of government’s orientations to make viable infrastructures as well as the development and densification of the road and highway network, considering the acceleration of the decentralisation process of activities for the execution and monitoring of road infrastructural projects,” Cameroon’s Minister of Pubilc Works Nganou Djoumessi said on Thursday while chairing the annual conferencefor officials of the central and decentralised services of the Ministry of Public Works.

The Ministry in its role as technical supervisor will send engineers and contractors who will work together with them for timely delivery of the projects.

The Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development will also serve as a technical partner, Nganou Djoumessi added.