Mbabane demands evidence Zuma stashed Gaddafi millions in eSwatini

The government of eSwatini on Monday demanded that South African media furnishes it with evidence that former South African president Jacob Zuma stashed in the country part of more than US$30 million belonging for late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.South Africa’s Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Libyan authorities had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to help recover a stash of cash, estimated to about R442 million (about US$31.3 million), belonging to Gaddafi, part of which was now believed to be in eSwatini.

The paper speculated that Zuma, who has been to eSwatini twice this year to meet King Mswati III, may have used the visits to stash the money in the kingdom.

Government spokesperson Percy Simelane said in a statement that the eSwatini authorities would not discuss the matter until the Times Sunday newspaper “provides evidence to that effect”.

Gaddafi died in Tripoli in 2011.