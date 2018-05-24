Mbabane: EU ploughs $22, 000 into new school syllabus

The European Union has contributed $21 739 towards Competency Based Education and also commended the inclusion of pupils with special needs in eSwatini.The new syllabus has given birth to a curriculum framework with subjects such as Arts, Drama, Music, Dance and Fine Arts and is co-funded by MTN eSwatini, which contributed funding to the tune of $34 000.

Education and Training Minister Phineas Magagula officially launched the project on Thursday saying, the curriculum brings to light the importance of Arts and underscores various ways of using Arts education to empower learners through knowledge, self-expression, comprehensive sexual health education and individualised action.

EU Ambassador Esmeralda Hernandez Aragones said arts and culture played an important role in human and social development and this was in line with the theme ‘Child Social Protection”.

“It is very important to include children with disabilities for their own self-expression and development because arts and culture can be tools for peace, social development and the promotion of human rights,” she said, also pledging continued support by the EU.