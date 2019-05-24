Mbeki heaps praise on Malawi elections

Malawi’s tripartite elections have so far been handled with “professionalism and dedication,” former President Thabo Mbeki of South Africa has said in Blantyre.Mbeki, who is leading the Commonwealth Elections Observer Mission to this southern African state, said this during a press briefing to the press in the Malawi commercial city on Thursday.

He said that the opening, voting, closing and counting processes at the polling stations were handled with “professionalism and dedication,” and commended the country for ensuring a peaceful electoral process to date.

So far, incumbent President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party is leading with 40%, his estranged vice president Saulos Chilima who leads his United Transformation Movement has 18% and Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party has 35% of the votes counted so far.

Mbeki said although the initial pace of tallying was slow, the observer group would continue to follow progress in the days ahead.

His group’s next briefing is set for 28 May.

He stressed the importance of the Malawi Electoral Commission being given the time and space of eight days to conclude its work as stated in the law books.

“It was noted that, for the 2019 elections and for the first time in its electoral history, Malawi adopted a biometric voter registration process. In addition to collecting voters’ biographical data, their photographs were captured,” Mbeki told the press.

“The voter registration process was also tied to the government’s national civil registration process, through which citizens were provided with national ID cards.

These innovations enhanced the integrity of the process,” he added.