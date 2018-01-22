Mbengwi : BIR Camp under attack from Ambazonia forces

A military barrack in Mbengwi, Momo division of the North West Region of Cameroon has been attacked by unknown gunmen, sources in Bamenda say.

The camp came under attack on Friday night as there was exchange of fire between the gunmen and soldiers though casualties have yet to be revealed.

It was however a tensed atmosphere in Bamenda over the weekend with exchange of fire between gun men and soldiers around Meta, Bali quarters.

The attack reportedly left at least two soldiers injured but are currently stable and receiving treatment, a military source says.

The gun men who are said to be forces loyal to the Ambazonia Defence Forces reportedly attacked a police post late at about one O’ clock in the morning with several shots fired through out the night, residents in Meta quarter said.

The weekend has been tensed in both the North West and South West regions in Cameroon as residents have fled their homes following rising tensions between the military and separatist forces.