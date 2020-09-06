MEA arrives as first commercial international flight in Nigeria after 5 months

The Middle East Airline (MEA), which took off from Beirut, Lebanon, is the first commercial international flight to land in Lagos as it touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.Nigeria closed its airspace due to the lockdown following the Coronavirus pandemic five months ago.

According to local media reports on Sunday, the aircraft was ceremonially welcomed at exactly 2.30 p.m. on Saturday with a water cannon demonstration by the officials of the Aerodrome and Rescue Fire Fighters, a Department in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The reports added that officials of the FAAN, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Port Health Services (PHS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other relevant agencies were on ground to attend to the passengers brought in by the airline.

The 200 passengers on the flight, in accordance with the Nigerian Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, presented their documents, including COVID-19 PCR test results for screening by the Port Health Services officials.

The passengers, comprised Nigerians and foreigners also observed the social distancing protocols.

According to Nigerian authorities, commercial international flights will for now only be allowed to Land at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.