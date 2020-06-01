International › APA

Media a key partner in COVID-19 fight – Ramaphosa

Published on 01.06.2020 at 04h21 by APA News

South Africa’s media has played a “pivotal role” in disseminating coronavirus pandemic messages to the public since the first case was reported in March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.Speaking during a meeting with South African National Editor’s Forum, Ramaphosa said the media’s reportage on the pandemic has “really helped us as government to inform and empower the people, apart from stimulating public debate among the people in the country.”

“Much more importantly, you have helped to promote accountability and to hold those of us who are in position of power to account,” he said.

South Africa had as of Sunday reported 30,967 positive coronavirus cases, with 643 deaths since March.

During the period, the health ministry said it had conducted 701,883 coronavirus tests, and recorded more than 16,116 people who had recovered from the disease.

