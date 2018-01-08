Meeting to make G5 Sahel Force operational opens in Mali

A ministerial meeting of G5 Sahel member countries (Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Mali, Niger and Chad), on Monday opened in Bamako on ways and means to make the G5 Sahel Joint Force operational.APA can report from the Malian capital that the meeting brings together the ministers of foreign affairs and defence of the five G5 Sahel member countries, a body created in 2014 to settle armed conflicts in the Sahel area.

It aims to continue and accelerate the rise of a counter-terrorism force common to the five countries, and which is expected to have 5,000 men, according to reports.

At the opening of the meeting, G5 Sahel Permanent Secretary Najim Eladj Mohamed said the strength of the force created by the five member countries will reach full capacity in March.

“It should be noted that the holding of this joint ministerial meeting on the operationalization of the Regional Force takes place in a particular context, marked especially by the full support of the international community through the adoption of the 2391 Resolution of October 23, 2017. The G5 Sahel joint force will reach full capacity by March 2018”.

Mohamed made a report on the funding so far received, as part of the functioning of the force.

“To date, the G5 Sahel Force has registered €289 million of contributions to a projected budget of €423 million, representing 69.5 percent of the total”.

Mali’s Foreign Minister, Tieman Hubert Coulibaly, also the chairman of the G5 Sahel council of ministers, stressed the importance of the rapid operationalization of the G5 Sahel Force.

“This challenge forces us to continue our commitment to showing on the ground, our capacity to restore peace and security in the Sahelian space.

“Our agenda is tight and we must choose the fastest ways to reach the full operationalization of this force, because the urgency that presses us today is beyond words.”

The meeting will also discuss the new regulations governing the G5 Sahel Joint Force.

The G5 Sahel Force already has itsheadquarters in Seware, in central Mali, and two command posts in Niamey, Niger, and in Mauritania.