Members of criminal gang surrender to Ethiopian forces

Published on 12.02.2021 at 21h21 by APA News

One hundred and twenty members of a criminal group blamed for the killing of over 1000 civilians in different districts of Ethiopia’s Benishangul- Gumuz region have surrendered to security forces.The notorious bandits handed over their weapons in Mandura district of the region to the Metekel Integrated Task Force which is in charge of ending ethnically motivated attacks against ethnic Amhara, Agew and Shinasha people.

Members of the national defense force, local elders and members of the Ethiopian intelligence office contributed their part to convincing the bandits to surrender, the task force said in a statement on Friday.

The bandits said they had received military training and were armed by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). 

For nearly three years, the region has been plagued by violence from a criminal group, which has been engaged in surprise attacks and killing of civilians.

