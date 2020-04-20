Meningitis kills 40 persons in Ghana

Forty people have been killed by cerebral meningitis in the five Northern Regions in Ghana, local media reported on Monday.According to the Ghana Health Service, (GHS), 409 cases have been recorded with 40 people dead.

The Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, revealed that the high fatality was due to late reporting of the cases.

He noted that as of now, there is no vaccine for the strain causing the outbreak, but effective treatment is available.

The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of focusing attention on the spread of coronavirus at the expense of those dying of meningitis.