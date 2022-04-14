Mercato: Cameroonian Vincent Aboubakar in the sights of Milan Ac

The captain of the Indomitable Lions, top scorer at the 2021 African Cup of Nations with eight goals, is of interest to several European clubs, including Milan.

Vincent Aboubakar, 30, is currently being courted. The Cameroonian striker has been in the spotlight for several months now. In great form throughout the 2021 World Cup, Vincent Aboubakar has caught the eye of several European clubs.

After West Ham and Leicester, it is now AC Milan who have announced their interest. The current Serie A leaders are monitoring the progress of the Cameroonian, who is currently in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, with a view to possibly going on the offensive during the off-season.

According to information from journalist Rudy Galetti, the Indomitable Lions captain is in the sights of AC Milan. The current Serie A leaders have been showing a keen interest in the Al Nassr striker since last month. Contacts have already been established with the Cameroonian player’s entourage who would not say no to the Italian challenge.

It would be a good way out for Vincent Aboubakar, who is keen to move elsewhere despite his recent signing in Saudi Arabia. In sporting terms, it would be a good springboard when you consider that Milan have been playing at the top of the league again for several seasons and regularly qualify for the Champions League. In any case, the summer mercato promises to be eventful.

Since Vincent Aboubakar left Coton Sport, he has not always had the chance to play for clubs worthy of his talent, except at Fc Porto. But in Portugal, he suffered two serious injuries to his cruciate ligaments. He was unable to express the full extent of his talent, especially in the Champions League.

In modest clubs like Valenciennes and Lorient, which produce little play, Vincent Aboubakar nevertheless proved his qualities as a striker. However, his best performances were recorded in Turkey, with Besiktas Istanbul, where in two seasons he played 68 games and scored 35 times.