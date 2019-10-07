Mercy emerges winner of Nigeria’s reality TV show, Big Brother Naija

Mercy Eke has become the first female to win Nigeria’s popular reality show, Big Brother Naija” season four which ended on Sunday night carting home a total prize money of $650,000 (about N60 million).Mercy, 26, popularly referred to as “‘Lamborghini’ polled 41 percent of the more than 120 million votes cast to beat her rival, Mike Edwards at the finale of the three-month in-house show involving 26 participants drawn from all over the country.

Mike got 19 percent of the votes, confirming the forecast of fans that Mercy was the possible winner of the show dubbed, “pepper them”.

Aside the cash of $325,000, Mercy also got Innosson SUV car, Dubai trip for two, free soft drinks for one year and many others.

Five housemates – Mercy, and Mike, Frodd, Omashola and Seyi reached the grand finale, but Frodd, Omashola and Seyi were evicted.

Mercy and Mike got the accolades of fans for putting up spectacular show for the three months of the show.

Local media reports said that a total of 240 million votes were recorded for the BBNaija season 4, with over 50 million votes cast in the final week alone.