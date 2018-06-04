Mexico to file WTO complaint over US tariffs: ministry

Mexico said on Monday it will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization over US tariffs on its steel and aluminum.

The economy ministry said it “will initiate a dispute settlement process under the umbrella” of the WTO, and that its actions “will continue to follow the state of international commercial law and will be proportional to the damage that Mexico regrettably received.”

Both the European Union and Canada have already opened legal challenges to the US at the WTO, the Geneva-based arbitrator of international trade disputes that is loathed by President Donald Trump who on Friday imposed duties of 25 percent for steel and 10 percent for aluminum against his allies.

Mexico submits that the tariffs, imposed on the grounds of national security, were not adopted in accordance with relevant WTO procedures and also violate the 1994 General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

Immediately following the move by Trump, Mexico said it would impose retaliatory duties on a variety of US goods, including steel and a host of agricultural products, including pork, apples and various cheeses.

Other US allies have also reacted with fury, with fears building of a global trade war.