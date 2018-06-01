Mfoundi SDO scolds SDF on May 20 show

The Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi Jean Claude Tsila has frowned at the Social Democratic Front for their half-naked demonstration infront of the Head of State during the May 20 celebrations.

Supporters of Cameroon’s main opposition party, the SDF stripped half half naked in frnt of the Head of State to express their dismay at the ongoing crisis in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

They staged their show despite instructions from authorities banning placards and other controversial declarations that could stir debate on the day.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the SDF, Ni John Fru Ndi, the SDO of the Mfoundi accused the party of a poor show during the celebrations saying it discredits the SDF and dishonours the Chairman.

He stressed to the SDF that Cameroon does not prohibit free speech but the behaviour of the party’s supporters is dishonourable and goes against Republican values.

He drew the SDF’s attention to the fact that, by accepting to take part in 20 May celebrations, they adhered to all the rules and reghulations as stipulated thus such a show was total disrespect to authority

The SDO’s letter comes weeks after the Head of State Paul Biya congratulated opposition parties, including the Social Democratic Front for participating at the May 20 celebrations.