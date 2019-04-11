Michelle Ndoki back to court for Habeas corpus hearing

Cameroon Renaissance Movement bigwig, Michelle Ndoki returns to court today Thursday April 11 in Yaounde for her habeas corpus hearing

It will be Barister Ndoki’s second court appearance after the first one on April 2, 2019 where she was presented before judges at the Mfoundi High Court.

During this first appearance, the charges levied against her were read. She is amongst others accused of rebellion against the State, inciting public disorder and trying to leave the country illegally.

Barister Michelle Ndoki was arrested on February 26, 2019.