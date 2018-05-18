MIDA authorities appear before Yaounde court

Authorities of the banned Migration for Development in Africa, MIDA have appeared before a court in Yaounde court to answer charges brought before them.

The first hearing that took place at the Mfoundi High Court yesterday lasted for about half an hour with authorities of the said organisation, including a priest and Reverend Sister in attendance.

A lawyer for the defence told journalists outside the court that their clients have been deprived of their fundamental rights to their lawyers and families for the past twenty days.

The case was postponed May 24 for another hearing as the accused keep counting on support from their followers who turned out massively to support them in court on Thursday.

Authorities of the MIDA have been held in a police cell in Yaounde since the 17 April after an order from the Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi banning the organisation.