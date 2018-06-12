MIDA collected 18 billionFCFA from subscribers-Issa Tchiroma

This figure was revealed to the public on Monday by the Minister of Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary during a press conference to present government’s finding on the MIDA scandal.

The Communications Minister revealed MIDA had collected 18 billion 807 million 425 thousand CFA from 17 thousand 301 subscribers for 1 million 504 thousand 594 subscribed shares from the 7th and 8th batches of subcribers.

This is in stark contrast to the three billion 850 million 442 thousand 275 CFA francs were seized from MIDA by the government, leaving a deficit of 14 billion 956 million 982 thousand 725 francs as compared to the amount collected.

“Given that the administrative investigation is over, the Government, which, as it should be recalled, is in no way liable for this situation, has referred the case to the courts to establish the responsibilities each and everyone and to lay down the conditions for restoring the respective rights of the subscribers,” Issa Tchiroma said during a press conference.

He also revealed nine persons have been arrested within the course of investigations into the alleged financial scandal at MIDA while five persons are on the run.