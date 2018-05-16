Midnight shootings displace Ekona inhabitants

As early as 7:00am, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, the Mile 17 Motor Park in the chief town of the South West Region was unprecedentedly teeming with passengers.

Mothers, fathers, children and aging grandparents, were spotted boarding different cars to different Regions of Cameroon, but for the South West Region.

Bus drivers were unbelievably shifts and agile, bus conductors heaving heavy luggage without complaining and clandestine drivers scrambling with bus drivers to make quick cash. The most common destinations Journalducameroon.com got from the commuters were Douala and Bafoussam.

A group of 18 persons who decided to board a 16 seaters’ bus, caught the attention of this reporter. When this reporter approached them and asked what the problem was, the head of the group whose only name he gave as Mr. Folefe, said: My son I’m transporting my family to Douala, I don’t want anything to happen to them here,” he retorted in Pidgin English.

According to him, they were forced out of their Ekona home at about midnight by repeated gunshots.

“We had to leave the house, pass through palms and sugarcane farms to make it to Muea. We spend the entire night in Muea in one of my relatives’ house before coming here to Mile 17 to travel,” Mr. Folefe recounted.

According to him, most of the denizens in Ekona have fled their homes because of the last night incident. He pointed at another group, which he said was heading to the West Region.

On who was firing the shots? Mr. Folefe said it most have been the forces of law and order. “Yesterday evening, over three gendarme trucks were sent to Ekona to watch over the population,” he said.

The family of Mr. Folefe is just one out of many families that have left Ekona following yesterday’s incident. Even at broad day light this Tuesday, they have been repeated gun firing.

It should be stressed here that administrative officials of the South West Region have vowed to maintain peace and order, especially as pupils take to the classrooms to write the 2018 Common Entrance Examinations.

Also, preparations have heightened in the Region ahead this year’s National Day celebration.