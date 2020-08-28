Militants behead seven on Mozambique’s Nhonge island – Report

Suspected Islamic terrorists have beheaded seven people in Mozambique’s Nhonge island in the strife-torn Cabo Delgado province to the north of the country, APA learnt here on Friday.According to independent newssheet Mediafax, the attack happened last week in the island, which is located off the coast of Mocimboa da Praia district.

The attackers seized seven men and beheaded them.

They kidnapped a further up to 20 people and looted goods from the informal shops on the island before returning to the mainland.

The province has in recent months experienced a surge in armed attacks by militias suspected to be linked to the terrorist organisation, Islamic State.