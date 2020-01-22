Military aircraft crashes at Air Force Base in Accra

A military aircraft belonging to the Ghana Armed Forces is reported to have crashed at the Air Force Base in Accra during a routine engine run exercise on Wednesday.There were no recorded casualties but a preliminary investigation team has been established to come up with a report within 48 hours.A press release signed by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Coloniel E. Aggrey-Quarshie stated that “the manufacturers of the Airbus have been notified of the incident. They are expected to fly in a team to join their Ghanaian counterparts for a thorough assessment of the aircraft damage.”

The Ghana Armed Forces have however assured the public and its clientele that the incident has not affected operational activities.