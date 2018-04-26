Military court acquits Anglophone activist

Awanatuo Zacheus Kwambeh was acquitted of all the charges levelled against him in the case between the State against eight anglophone activists.

Sitting in Yaounde on Wednesday night, the President of the military court declared Awanatuo Zacheus not guilty of acts of secession, hostility to the Fatherland, terrorism, revolution, spreading of false news, spreading of false news by electronic means, possession of illegal firearms, civil war, destruction of public property, contempt to authority, simple rebellion, group rebellion murder and non possession of national identification card.

After he was cleared of the charges, he was taken off the box as the seven others were left to hear their own verdict and possible damages from the civil party.

Speaking after the court session, the defence counsel was delighted to have seen the activist acquitted and saw this as a victory for them but lamented the fact that the others were found guilty.

After the charges were read in court against the seven others, the civil party requested heavy damages worth over 350 million Francs CFA.

An argument that was strongly contested by the defense counsel who requested for an adjournment to better prepare their file against the damages. A request that was strongly contested by the civil party before the presiding magistrate finally adjourned the case to May 8.