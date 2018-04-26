Military court finds Mancho Bibixy, six others guilty of Secession

Published on 26.04.2018 at 11h46 by Francis Ajumane

Mancho Bibixy and six other anglophone activists now await their sentence after the Yaounde military court found them guilty of several charges that were levelled against them.

In a marathon court session that ran into the late hours of the night, the presiding magistrate at the Yaounde military court Mbezoa Abega Eko Eko found seven of the eight anglophone activists guilty of a number of charges that were hanging over their heads.

After pronouncing the verdicts, the prosecuting magistrate Engono Thadée then took the floor to plead with the presiding magistrate to slam a heavy sentence on those found guilty but stressed the sentence has to be didactic and aimed at discouraging others who might want to engage in similar acts.

The civil party on its part requested damages from the accused worth over 350 million francs cfa for their actions which have severely caused sufferings to the masses in the two regions.

Damages which the defense counsel staunchly opposed before praying the prosecuting magistrate to adjourn the case much to the dislike of the civil party.

After arguments and counter arguments, the case was finally postponed to the 8 May 2018. On thhis date, the court will also hear the case between the State against Ade Keneth Chi, Anyangwei Lelly Anyangwei and Fonyuy Terence after it was earlier adjourned in the afternoon for a lack of assessors.

Below is a list of Anglophone activists found guilty and their charges:

1.Mancho Bibixy alias BBC:

Not Guilty of:

-Rebellion, Civil war, Destruction of public property, Looting, Spreading of false information by electionic means, Non possession of National Identification card, Murder.

Found guilty of:

-Acts of terrorism, Secession, hostility to the fatherland, spreading false information, revolution, insurrection, simple rebellion, contempt to civil servants.

2.Tsi Conrad:

Not guilty of:

destruction of public property, illegal possession of firearms, rebellion, civil war, group rebellion, murder,

Guilty of:

-Acts of terrorism, hostility against the State, contempt to civil authority, simple rebellion, looting, non possession of national identification card, spreading false news, spreading of false news by electronic means, secession (punishable by articles, 102, 111, 113,114,116, 154, 157, 236 of the penal code and 2 of law no 2014/028 of the 2014 anti terrorism law,..etc)

3.Tha Emile

Not guilty of:

-Illegal possession of firearms, spreading of false news, spreading of false news by electronic means, non possession of national ID card, civil war, murder

Guilty of:

-Acts of terrorism, hostility to the fatherland, secession, revolution, insurrection, looting, destruction of public property, simple rebellion, contempt to civil authority (all these offences punishable by artcicles 102, 111, 113, 114, 116, 154, 236 of the penal code..etc)

4.Tamngwa Malvin Tamngwa:

Not guilty of :

-Illegal possession of firearms, spreading of false news, spreading of false news by electronic means, group rebellion, non possession of national ID card, civil war, murder

Guilty of:

-Acts of terrorism, hostility against the fatherland, secession, revolution, insurrection, looting, simple rebellion, destruction of public property, contempt to civil authority

5.Aselecha Martin aka General Ekelengue:

Not guilty of:

-Contempt to civil authority, looting, simple rebellion, group rebellion, destruction of public property, illegal possession of firearms, civil war, non possession of national identification card, murder.

Guilty of:

-Acts of terrorism, hostility to the fatherland, secession, revolution, insurection, spreading of false news, spreading of false news by electronic means.

6.Guingah Valentine:

Not guilty of:

-Illegal possession of firearms and amunitions, civil war, group rebellion, spreading of false news by electronic means, non possession of national identification card, looting, murder

Guilty:

-Acts of terrorism, hostility to the fatherland, secession, insurrection,revolution, spreading of false news, contempt to civil authority

7.Awanatuo Zacheus Kwambeh:

Not guilty of:

-Secession, hostility to the fatherland, acts of terrorism, revolution, insurrection, spreading false news, spreading false news by electronic means, illegal possession of firearms, civil war, looting, destruction of public property, contempt to civil authority, simple rebellion, group rebellion, non possession of national identification card, murder

8.Awah Dzenyagha Thomas Junior aka Awahro Thomas Sankara:

Not guilty of:

-Illegal possession of firearms, group rebellion, civil war, non possession of national Identification card, looting, murder,

Found guilty of:

-Acts of terrorism, hostility to the fatherland, secession, revolution, insurrection, spreading of false news, spreading of false news by electronic means, contempt to civil authority.

The seven anglophone activists who have been found guilty now await their sentences and fines to be paid as would be proclaimed by the court.