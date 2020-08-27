International › APA

Military junta releases Mali’s ousted leader

Published on 27.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK) has been freed nine days after his arrest.The National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), created by the putschists, laconically announced the news on its Facebook page: “Former President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita has been released and is currently in his residence.”

This release was one of the requests made by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mission led by Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria. ECOWAS emissaries recently stayed in Bamako, the Malian capital, to discuss with Assimi Goita, the head of the CNSP.

Colonel-Major Ismael Wague, the CNSP spokesman declared last Monday that “IBK must carry out medical checks” abroad. From then on, the soldiers allowed him to “go for treatment and come back if he chooses to.” In any case, ECOWAS has guaranteed the return to Mali of the deposed president, should he need to come back home.

