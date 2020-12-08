International › APA

Happening now

Military prosecution seeks life sentence for Rwandan dissidents captured from Eastern DR Congo

Published on 08.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Rwandan military prosecution has sought life sentence for a group of 32 peopleaccused of plotting acts of terrorism against Rwanda who were captured during military operations in Eastern Dr Congo before being handed over to RwandaThe group includes  Retired Maj (Rtd) Habib Mudathiru, a former senior officer of the  Rwandan Army who was until his his arrest the commander of a training  wing established in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to  form a militia that would later carry out a military offensve in Rwanda.

Among  those extradited from DR Congo mid last year, also include other  collaborators who were arrested within the country and they include  active servicemen of Rwandan army and civilians, it said.

According  to prosecution, the suspects collectively face four charges that  include treason, conspiracy against an established government or the  President of the Republic.

The other charges are maintaining  relations with a foreign government intending to wage a war and  formation of or joining a criminal group.

There are however  others who on top of these charges, face additional counts, including  one who is accused of desertion while another is charged with espousing a  genocide ideology.

According to prosecution, the suspects  collectively face four charges that include treason, conspiracy against  an established government or the President of the Republic.

The  other charges are maintaining relations with a foreign government  intending to wage a war and formation of or joining a criminal group.

There  are however others who on top of these charges, face additional counts,  including one who is accused of desertion while another is charged with  espousing a genocide ideology.

Many of his co-accused,  especially those that were extradited with him from DR Congo, pinned  Mudathiru on keeping them hostage, claiming that that he vowed to  execute anyone who dared escape.

While retired Major  Mudathiru pleaded guilty of three out of five counts he is facing, other  co-accused said they were promised job opportunities like driving,  health care and mining among others to seduce them and later diveted  into joining P5.

P5 is a coalition political parties against the  government of Rwanda known as P5 including People’s Congress  (AMAHORO-PC), Forces Démocratiques Unifées-Inkingi (FDU INKINGI),  People’s Defence Pact-Imanzi (PDP-IMANZI), Socialist Party-Imberakuri  (PS IMBERAKURI) and Rwanda National Congress (RNC) chaired by former  Rwandan Army Chief, Kayumba Nyamwasa currently seeking asylum in South  Africa.

Kayumba Nyamwasa is a former head of the Rwandan military  who was in 2011 sentenced in absentia to 24 years in prison after he  was convicted of multiple charges, including terrorism, genocide denial  and crimes against humanity.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top