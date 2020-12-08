Military prosecution seeks life sentence for Rwandan dissidents captured from Eastern DR Congo

The Rwandan military prosecution has sought life sentence for a group of 32 peopleaccused of plotting acts of terrorism against Rwanda who were captured during military operations in Eastern Dr Congo before being handed over to RwandaThe group includes Retired Maj (Rtd) Habib Mudathiru, a former senior officer of the Rwandan Army who was until his his arrest the commander of a training wing established in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to form a militia that would later carry out a military offensve in Rwanda.

Among those extradited from DR Congo mid last year, also include other collaborators who were arrested within the country and they include active servicemen of Rwandan army and civilians, it said.

According to prosecution, the suspects collectively face four charges that include treason, conspiracy against an established government or the President of the Republic.

The other charges are maintaining relations with a foreign government intending to wage a war and formation of or joining a criminal group.

There are however others who on top of these charges, face additional counts, including one who is accused of desertion while another is charged with espousing a genocide ideology.

According to prosecution, the suspects collectively face four charges that include treason, conspiracy against an established government or the President of the Republic.

The other charges are maintaining relations with a foreign government intending to wage a war and formation of or joining a criminal group.

There are however others who on top of these charges, face additional counts, including one who is accused of desertion while another is charged with espousing a genocide ideology.

Many of his co-accused, especially those that were extradited with him from DR Congo, pinned Mudathiru on keeping them hostage, claiming that that he vowed to execute anyone who dared escape.

While retired Major Mudathiru pleaded guilty of three out of five counts he is facing, other co-accused said they were promised job opportunities like driving, health care and mining among others to seduce them and later diveted into joining P5.

P5 is a coalition political parties against the government of Rwanda known as P5 including People’s Congress (AMAHORO-PC), Forces Démocratiques Unifées-Inkingi (FDU INKINGI), People’s Defence Pact-Imanzi (PDP-IMANZI), Socialist Party-Imberakuri (PS IMBERAKURI) and Rwanda National Congress (RNC) chaired by former Rwandan Army Chief, Kayumba Nyamwasa currently seeking asylum in South Africa.

Kayumba Nyamwasa is a former head of the Rwandan military who was in 2011 sentenced in absentia to 24 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple charges, including terrorism, genocide denial and crimes against humanity.