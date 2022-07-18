Military Women’s World Cup: 3 Match 3 Wins For Cameroon

As opposed to the Germans last Sunday (July 17, 2022), Cameroonians largely overpowered their opponents with a score of 3-0, grabbing a total of 9 points.

They started shyly against the United States with a 1-2 victory. Then, the lionesses gained confidence and inflicted a bloody victory over Ireland, 12-0. And yesterday, it was Germany’s turn to bown down before against Cameroon.

In a match dominated from start to finish by Cameroon, it was Suzie Mbiandji who set the tone by scoring the first goal. She will be joined by Brenda Tabe who will widen the gap and allow Cameroon to take the lead putting the score at 2-0. The knockout blow will come from Naomi Eto’o. His goal further salted the bill.

At the end, coach Mike Ndoumou’s girls won 3-0. With this third victory out of three possible, the lionesses are first in Group A with 9 points ahead of the United States, who have 6 points, Germany with 6 points, and Ireland and Belgium who have 0 points each.

Cameroon’s next match is scheduled for July 19 against Belgium. The Lionesses in this World cup open to military women and organized in the United States are already qualified for the next round. With 17 goals, they are the best attack in the championship.