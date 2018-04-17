Millions to watch King Mswati’s 50th anniversary celebrations

Millions across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are expected to witness this week’s 50th birthday anniversary of King Mswati III of Swaziland following a decision to broadcast live the event in all the 15 countries in the region, an official revealed on Tuesday.Continental cable television operator MultiChoice announced that it will make its broadcast of the Golden Jubilee proceedings in Mbabane available to all SADC countries on Thursday. This will be made possible by ensuring Swaziland’s national broadcaster Swazi TV is available in all SADC countries.

MultiChoice Swaziland general manager Phumi Drummond said the move is meant to give Swazi citizens living in southern Africa the opportunity to celebrate this important milestone in the country’s history.

Swaziland is set to mark King Mswati’s birthday and early celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence from Great Britain in what has been dubbed the 50/50 Celebration.

Mswati was born on 19 April 1968 and the country gained independence on 6 September of the same year.