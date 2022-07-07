MINADER Reveals 257,000 People Facing Starvation in Cameroon

Famine in Cameroon is gradually gaining grounds with the gross inflation at the moment. The analysis and diagnosis of the food and nutrition situation, drawn up by the Cameroonian government, reveals that 1% of the population is in a famine crisis situation.

This evaluation is equivalent to approximately 257,000 people. They are mostly found in the Far North region.

“The 2021 season was marked by droughts in some departments, particularly in Logone-et-Chari, Mayo-Danay and Mayo-Kani. There have been attacks by army worms that have devastated crops and attacks by granivorous birds and migratory locusts. And in Mayo-Kani there have also been pachyderm attacks. All of this has contributed to a decrease in household food stocks,” said Gabriel Mbairobe, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, speaking on CRTV-Radio on 7 July.

Thanks to aid from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of 500 thousand dollars, more than 320 million CFA francs, the government has recently provided food aid to the most vulnerable populations, mainly in the Logone-Birni commune.

The government has also just launched the Emergency Support Project to improve the food security of the most vulnerable households in Logone-Birni. The aim is to boost the production capacity of people who were unable to grow crops because of the inter-community clashes between Choa Arabs and Mousgoums last December.

The updated Harmonised Framework also shows that some 2.6 million people are under food pressure in Cameroon. They could be in a food crisis situation at any time.