Two peacekeepers were killed Friday in a mine explosion as their convoy passed through central Mali, the UN Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) announced in a tweet seen by APA.“This morning at around 6am, a vehicle of a MINUSMA logistics convoy hit a mine in the vicinity of Douentza, Mopti region.

Two peacekeepers were killed and several seriously injured according to a provisional assessment,” MINUSMA said without specifying the nationality of the victims.