Mine blast wound six Cameroonian soldiers

Published on 20.04.2018 à 17h14 by Journal du Cameroun

BIR soldiers fighting Boko Haram in Cameroon's Far North (File Photo)

A mine blast in the South West region of Cameroon has wounded six Cameroonian soldiers. Of the six , three incurred serious injuries.

It would be recalled that soldiers were Wednesday attacked at the gendarmerie brigade in Eyumodjock by unidentified armed individuals. In this attack, three of soldiers were reportedly killed on the spot.

Cameroon’s South West region has been a hub for clashes between security forces and assailants since Anglophone crisis began. Many citizens have deserted communities in the region in search of save communities.

