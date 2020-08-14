Minister applauds Cuban doctors’ contribution to S/Africa’s Covid-19 fight

Some 31 Cuban doctors deployed to assist South Africa’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic have done a commendable job since their arrival in April, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.The doctors, who are epidemiologists and biomedical engineers, have been deployed in rural areas nationwide and are involved in primary health care and repairing medical equipment.

“The medical officers have been resourceful in primary health care as this is their specialty. Their data analytics and information management has been key in assessing the impact of intervention strategies,” the minister said in a virtual meeting with Cuban Ambassador Rodolfo Benítez Verson in Pretoria.

He said the biomedical engineers “have been critical in the design, installation, adjusting, repairing and provision of technical support for biomedical equipment.”

The Cuban doctors’ presence, he said, had really helped the country to reduce the workload among the health personnel during the busy pandemic period.

“Their presence has reduced workload and pressure on staff members, provided much needed relief, improved processing of data and contributed to improved data reporting that feeds into the daily situational report on Covid-19 in the province,” the minister said.

On his part, Verson said South Africa had provided an excellent working environment for the doctors. “Since their arrival in April, they have treated nearly 30,000 patients and saved 166 lives.

“Many of our doctors are working in quarantine wards. Our biomedical engineers have achieved impressive results as well,” the diplomat said.