Minister Atanga Nji failed conclave with Cardinal Tumi sparks controversy

The effervescence generated by a supposed meeting between Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, and the erstwhile Archbishop of the Douala Metropolitan Diocese, Christian Cardinal Tumi, was dashed at the eleventh hour, when the latter decided to back out of the conclave.

Reporters who had already pitched their media tents in front of the Emeritus Archbishop’s resident in Douala for what they predicted to be an epic meeting were forced to demolish them with dashed hopes.

The Territorial Administration boss has failed to honour his April 4, 2018, rendezvous with the Prelate, a tete-a-tete that was supposed to border on finding a lasting solution to the ongoing Anglophone Crisis.

Even though no adequate reason has been given why the Secretary of the National Security Council could not attend the scheduled meeting, political analysts are already extrapolating that his decision to backtrack from the slated meeting is not unconnected to the recent meeting the Cardinal held with the United States and French Ambassadors to Cameroon and other political actors bordering on the Anglophone Crisis.

Another school of thought said the Minister was stopped by the Presidency for meeting with the Man of God. According to them, the Presidency is concerned about the amount of money the Minister has been using in his peace crusade to the North West and South West Regions without any palpable results.

Again these political commentators also stated that even if the meeting held nothing positive would have filtered out of the meeting, since the key players in the meeting hold divergent views and opinions on the crisis.

While Minister Atanga Nji has repeatedly stated that there is no Anglophone Problem, Cardinal Tumi on the other hand has also insisted that there is an Anglophone Problem that requires the Head of State to dialogue even with those he has tagged as secessionists.

Meanwhile, the regime apologists have also branded the Prelate as a terrorist due to his tough stand on the Anglophone Crisis.

Minister Atanga Nji was also to meet the President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, Mgr. Samuel Kleda, who has recently been tough on the Anglophone Crisis, urging all parties to engage in meaningful dialogue.

The Minister was also expected to meet the leaders of the syndicates of bike riders, the Littoral Governor, all SDOs and DOs of Littoral Region, especially those of Mungo Division, which shares boundaries with the Kupe-Muanenguba and Meme Division of the South West Region, where the Ambazonia Defence Forces have gone on rampage.