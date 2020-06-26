International › APA

Minister condemns attack on Nigerian embassy in Indonesia by Nigerians

Published on 26.06.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr, Geoffrey Onyeama has condemned the attack on the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia by some Nigerians over alleged discrimination and infringement of their rights by Indonesian immigration officials.Onyeama said in a tweet on his official handle, said that there was no justification for the attack.

The report by Nigeria’s Channels Television quoted the Nigerian minister as saying that efforts were being made to identify those behind the “disgraceful” incident and punish them accordingly.

 “Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans, who without justification attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia today,” the minister said.

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behavior,” he said.

