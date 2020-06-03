Minister mourns Nigerian maverick musician Majek Fashek

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the death of late Nigerian international reggae star, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly called Majek Fashek as a huge loss to the country’s Creative Industry.Majek Fashek died in the United States on Tuesday at the age of 57.

The minister said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that Majek Fashek’s death came at a time the creative industry has taken a hit from the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He described Majek Fashek as an archetypal musician, who blazed the trail not just as a singer, but also a song writer and a guitarist.

“He blazed the trail not only for today’s reggae artists, but for the entire generation of musicians in the country.

”Makej Fashek will particularly be remembered for his groundbreaking album, ‘Prisoner of Conscience’, which featured timeless songs like ‘Send Down The Rain’, ‘Redemption Song’ and ‘Afrikans Keep Your Culture”

” Long after his demise, Majek Fashek’s voice will continue to echo across space and time, thanks to those iconic songs,” he said.

The minister expressed his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the late musician, as well as to the entire creative industry, and prayed to God to grant repose to his soul and comfort his family.

”One of the best tributes we can pay to Majek Fashek is to do everything we can to ensure the rebound of the Industry, to which he gave so much, from its present state, occasioned by the effects of the pandemic,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has paid tribute to Reggae music icon, whose death was shared on Tuesday morning by his manager Omenka Uzoma.

“Today I’ve been having pressure calls, well it is true that the Africa No 1 legendary icon has gone to be with the LORD his Maker. Let’s celebrate him, his achievements and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified,” Uzoma wrote on the official Instagram handle of the music legend.

Obaseki described Fashek as a maverick musician, who took the world by storm with his “enigmatic talent”.

“I mourn the death of quintessential, maverick musician and Edo son, Majek Fashek.

“Fashek, who took the world by storm with his enigmatic talent, remains one of the finest cultural icons of his age and would be remembered for his disarming craft and skill,” Obaseki tweeted.

Born in Benin, the Edo State capital, Fashek died in New York after a protracted battle with cancer.