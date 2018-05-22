Minister under fire for raising $417m to keep troubled S/African Airways afloat

South Africa’s opposition has questioned Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene over the legality of a “commitment letter” provided to cash-strapped South African Airways (SAA) to enable it to raise US$417 million from banks to keep the beleaguered airliner in the air.The minister allegedly came up with the solution following the banks’ refusal to inject further funds into the loss-making state-owned airline despite past government guarantees.

Opposition Democratic Alliance deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees put the questions to Nene during a budget vote debate on National Treasury taking place in Cape Town on Tuesday

SAA needs US$1.8 billion over the next three years to ensure its long-term sustainability, according to recent press reports.

Lees said the commitment letter seemed to be a “guarantee of the guarantees already given to SAA” by the state‚ which the banks apparently no longer regarded as sufficient.

The banks, weary of these so-called commitment letters, have apparently refused to lend any more money to SAA‚ even on the back of government guarantees.

“The contents of this ‘commitment letter’ remain a mystery except that the SAA CEO (Vuyani Janara) informed the media that the letter included a National Treasury commitment to inject capital into SAA,” Lees said.

He noted that over the last six years SAA has lost a “staggering” US$1.76 billion in its operations.