Minister urges churches to propagate government’s achievements

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has appealed to Churches and other religious organisations to use their platforms to propagate the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.Mohammed made the appeal at his country home, Oro in Kwara State, when he paid a Sallah visit to the Parish Priest of St. Andrews Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Joseph Awoyale.

He also urged the Churches to use their platform to correct the erroneous conception being circulated by naysayers that farmers/herders clashes were religious and ethnic induced.

The minister said the clashes were neither religious nor ethnic, but resulted from the heightened contest for increasingly-scarce natural resources like land and water, due to demographic, environmental and other reasons.

On the progress made by the government, the minister said that “without any form of contradiction, no administration in the history of this country has achieved so much in so little a time and with so little resources in the area of infrastructure”.

According to him, most of the detractors cannot fault the government these projects, but rather they are inventing fake news to de-market the administration.

He added that the governors, who have not performed, would like to heap the blames on the Federal Government.

“But I challenge any of them to match what they have done in the area of infrastructure compared to the Federal Government’s intervention projects in the state,” he said, adding that the administration was committed to infrastructural renewal and was not leaving any stone unturned.

The minister said that the administration was working to undo the 20 years of damage by the previous governments.