Minister vows to end corruption at S/Africa’s minerals office

Allegations of corruption, including the double-granting of mining licences and the backlogs in the issuing of mining licences, are some of the issues facing the country’s lead ministry regulating mineral resources, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has said.Mantashe said this on Sunday when he briefed the media in Pretoria on the draft mining charter, which published on Friday.

The minister said: “I have identified the provinces of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West Provinces as our priority focus areas. In these provinces, our clients have indicated they experience the most challenges in terms of the issues outlined earlier.”

The issues raised came to the fore during the ministry’s public consultations in preparation for the new mining charter, he said, after undertaking eight weeks of intensive engagements with stakeholders.

During this time, the ministry visited several mining communities and organisations across the country, Mantashe said.

According to him, an incident of corruption at the Mpumalanga Provincial office was reported to his office.

“It appears that Section 54 of the Mine Health and Safety Act was abused, wherein an official allegedly issued notices and demanded financial compensation (bribe) in return for their lifting.

“The official in question is suspended, pending the conclusion of the investigation. Where there is evidence of a crime having been committed, the matter will be referred to the law enforcement agencies for action,” he said.

The investigation team is expected to submit its report to the ministry in this month. “Once the team has completed its work in Mpumalanga, it will proceed to Limpopo and then the North West Provinces,” Mantashe said.

Regarding Limpopo Province, the ministry has suspended the administrative operations of that office as an urgent intervention.

“We took this decision after an incident in which staff were threatened, and a bullet was sent to the Regional Manager inside an envelope,” he said.

He said all administrative related matters for the province would be handled from the head office in Pretoria.

“In the interim, the investigation continues,” the minister said.