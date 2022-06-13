Ministry of Trade Organises Sales Of Basic Commodities To Curb Inflation In Cameroon

The departmental delegation of the Ministry of Commerce of Mfoundi announces from June 13 the public sales of basic necessities such as refined oils, rice, soap, sardines, pasta “.

This special operation targets consumers and is organized with the support of the company Mama Sarl which aims to relieve in this period of crisis, characterized by the scarcity and soaring prices of mass consumption products, explains the delegation.

The delegation said the sales will be held every working day from 10am to 3pm, until stocks are exhausted, in the premises of the Mfoundi departmental delegation of Commerce, located in Nlongkak. The service is also soliciting the adhesion of other civic-minded companies to the said operation.

This deconcentrated service of the Ministry of Commerce is thus trying to curb the generalized inflationary trend observed in the markets of the capital of Cameroon. For example, the price of a litre of oil has jumped from 1150 to 1800 FCFA in some shops in the capital, an increase of nearly 36%. The same goes for products such as rice, pasta and soap. Sometimes these products are simply not available on the stalls of certain markets or sales outlets.

These sales campaigns have already started in other cities in the country. Since the beginning of June, a promotional sale of refined vegetable oil to the population of the city of Maroua at the recommended price of 1,150 CFA francs per litre has been underway under the supervision of the regional delegate for trade in the Far North.

According to a note from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) last May, the prices of consumer products are soaring in Cameroon in this year 2022. “It is highly likely, under these conditions, that the inflation rate will exceed the 3% threshold retained by CEMAC [Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Chad] in its multilateral surveillance system,” the INS said.

“Rising global food prices and energy prices are currently posing a double threat of inflation,” the NSI warns. As a result, it says, local firms are likely to face more difficulties in sourcing inputs, which could raise producer prices and thus accelerate inflation in local products, including manufactured goods and agricultural products.