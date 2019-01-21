Minority in Parliament calls for arrest of legislator over murder of journalist

The minority in Ghanaian Parliament has called for the immediate arrest of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, in connection with the gruesome murder of the undercover journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, last week.Hussein-Suale, who worked closely with ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was killed on Wednesday, January 16, by unknown gunmen whilst he was driving home.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck and he died instantly, according to the police report.

His murder comes months after a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) in Parliament for Assin Central splashed his pictures on TV, calling for vengeance over his role in a football corruption probe.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in relation to the murder of Hussein-Suale in Accra, the spokesperson for the minority on Defence and Interior, Mr. James Agalga, condemned the Assin Central lawmaker for exposing the deceased journalist to harm.

Mr. Agalga, therefore, called for the immediate arrest of Mr. Agyaong for subsequent prosecution.

“Mr. Agyapong’s conduct and the obvious lack of action by the law enforcement agencies leads to only one conclusion that Mr. Agyapong is above the laws of Ghana and he enjoys immunity, free from prosecution,” he lamented, chiding President Nana Akufo Addo for remaining silence on the attitude of the Assin Central legislator.

The Minority in Parliament also made it clear that it would back any action taking by the United States of America against Agyapong.

The US Congressman, Hank Johnson, has called for travel ban on Agyapong and other actions for exposing the picture of the young journalist.

The United Nations, Ghana Integrity Initiative and well- meaning Ghanaians, including former Presidents John Jerry Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, have all condemned the murder and called for swift investigation to bring the culprit to book.