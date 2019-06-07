Minority in Parliament questions government over $37.4bn loans,

The Minority in Parliament has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration to justify what his administration has done with $37.4 billion it has received in revenue and loans under his watch.The spokesperson of the group on finance, Casiel Ato Forson, said at a press conference in Accra on Thursday that it was even more worrying that despite this unprecedented level of borrowing, President Akufo-Addo does not have any significant capital investment to show, unlike his predecessor, former President John Dramani Mahama, who invested in major capital investments, in all sectors of the economy”.

“The Minority is deeply concerned about the reckless borrowing of the NPP government. This extent of borrowing marks a betrayal of the trust reposed in the President and his then vice presidential candidate, who promised not to borrow because, according to them, we had all the resources needed to finance our development,” he said.

Mr. Forson, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency, contended that almost all the major projects being executed by the government were bequeathed to them by the erstwhile government for which funds were secured.

He therefore warned that the current spate of borrowing would erode the economic gains bequeathed to the government.