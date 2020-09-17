MINUSCA: Cameroon’s 7th contingent en route to C.A.R.

Cameroon’s National Gendarmerie has dispatched its 7th contingent of 280 gendarme officers to the Central African Republic, CAR on a one year peacekeeping mission, under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission dubbed MINUSCA.

The gendarmes left Cameroon Thursday September 17 transported in fifteen trucks en route to Bangui and Bouar in the Central African Republic.

Their mission, ensure the protection of civilians, UN personnel and UN infrastructures, support local police in CAR in their republican duties and maintain peace and order during the upcoming Presidential elections in December.

These 280 gendarme officers made up of both men and women are the 7th Cameroonian contingent of security and defence forces to put at the disposal of the MINUSCA.

The head of mission received the country’s flag Monday September 14 after he and the other gendarmes went through three months of pre-deployment training on peacekeeping, shooting techniques among others.

The two squadrons left Cameroon with the firm instruction to raise the country’s flag high in the Central African Republic.