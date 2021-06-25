Minusma base targeted by car bomb

Published on 25.06.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

A temporary operational base of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) was targeted on Friday morning.In a statement on Twitter, MINUSMA said fifteen of its peacekeepers were injured in the attack.

They were evacuated for treatment.

The attack occurred in northern Mali “near the village of Ichagara” in the commune of Tarkint located in Gao.

MINUSMA “strongly condemns” the attack and wishes “a speedy and full recovery” to the injured.

Wassim Nasr, a specialist in jihadist movements, pointed to “a suicide bomber” as the perpetrator.

He said several of those wounded were German soldiers.

Only a few days ago, the same modus operandi was used in Gossi in central Mali targeting Barkhane forces, leaving soldiers wounded.

The jihadists are multiplying their actions as France prepares for a gradual disengagement in the Sahel.

On June 10, President Emmanuel Macron announced the “end of Operation Barkhane as an external operation” and the “profound transformation” of the French military presence in this desert expanse.

The 5,100 French soldiers should gradually hand over the baton to local armies and to the European Special Forces grouped under Operation Takuba.