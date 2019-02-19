MINUSMA concerned over alleged rights abuses

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for the Stabilization of Mali (MINUSMA) Tuesday voiced concern over what it called serious human rights abuses in the Bankass Circle in the centre of the country.MINUSMA in a press release issued on 16 February, 2019, announced that a group of gunmen allegedly attacked the village of Minima Maoude, firing indiscriminately on civilians, leaving some of them dead and others wounded.

The assailants also reportedly torched some huts and attics in the village.

MINUSMA said that the investigation is underway to shed light on the case.

Inter-communal conflicts and other attacks have been rife in central Mali in recent months.