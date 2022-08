The Cameroonian model is the headliner of the movie titled film, Le bruit du silence. The release of the film is scheduled for August 12, 2022.

Miss Cameroon and cinema is a love story. The two estates continue to tune their violins. Recently Miss Cameroon 2022, Julia Samantha Edima was seen acting in the cult series, Madame Monsieur. Before her, it was Valerie Ayena, Miss Cameroon 2013 who had got one of the main roles in the movie dubbed, Love Trap.

Today, it is the turn of Jessica Ngoua, Miss Cameroon 2015 to join the peloton. His appearance is in the film called Le bruit du silence. Alongside actors like Flora KB and M’sieur Bikoi, she unveils herself to the public under a new cap.